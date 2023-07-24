Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 10.64 million shares of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.03, and it changed around $0.35 or 1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.77B. NCLH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -8.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.5% since then. We note from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.06 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NCLH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.37 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.81% year-to-date, but still up 2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 9.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.32, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCLH is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.29 percent over the past six months and at a 117.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 123.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 221.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to make $2.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.19 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 82.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, and 62.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.91%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 687 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.36% of the shares, which is about 48.16 million shares worth $647.82 million.

Capital International Investors, with 8.93% or 37.89 million shares worth $509.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 17.85 million shares worth $240.07 million, making up 4.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.78 million shares worth around $156.39 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.