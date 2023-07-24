iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around -$0.26 or -7.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.41M. ICAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.28, offering almost -27.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.66% since then. We note from iCAD Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

iCAD Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ICAD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iCAD Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) trade information

Instantly ICAD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.97 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 82.79% year-to-date, but still up 62.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) is 161.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICAD is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect iCAD Inc. to make $6.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.58 million and $8.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.80%. iCAD Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

ICAD Dividends

iCAD Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14.

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.32% of iCAD Inc. shares, and 45.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.19%. iCAD Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.45% of the shares, which is about 2.15 million shares worth $7.35 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.15% or 1.06 million shares worth $3.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.1 million shares worth $3.76 million, making up 4.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $2.38 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.