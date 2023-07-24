Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 7.99 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.40M. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.19, offering almost -1025.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.59% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GOSS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.79% year-to-date, but still down -9.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 3.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.34 day(s).

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.57 percent over the past six months and at a 31.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.80% in the next quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.75% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, and 118.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.68%. Gossamer Bio Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.86% of the shares, which is about 6.55 million shares worth $8.84 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 5.72% or 5.46 million shares worth $7.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 23.52 million shares worth $31.75 million, making up 24.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $3.26 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.