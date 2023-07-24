Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD)

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have been traded, and its beta is -6.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.45, and it changed around -$0.2 or -4.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.79M. MNMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.95, offering almost -348.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.36% since then. We note from Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 504.50K.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNMD as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.01 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 102.50% year-to-date, but still up 5.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 28.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNMD is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1585.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.85 percent over the past six months and at a -8.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.72% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, and 13.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.98%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.70% of the shares, which is about 1.04 million shares worth $3.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.49% or 0.57 million shares worth $1.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $1.27 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.67 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.