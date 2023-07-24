Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI)

In the last trading session, 7.01 million shares of the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) were traded, and its beta was -1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.39 or 18.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.40M. DFLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -1054.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.58% since then. We note from Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DFLI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) trade information

Instantly DFLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.53 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.08% year-to-date, but still up 39.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is 60.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DFLI is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -301.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -201.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) estimates and forecasts

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.99 percent over the past six months and at a 71.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. to make $36.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

DFLI Dividends

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.54% of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares, and 5.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.83%. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Beach Point Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.18% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 98475.0 shares worth $1.17 million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 37520.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.