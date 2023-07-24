Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)

In today’s recent session, 2.24 million shares of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.04 or -10.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.30M. CENN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.74, offering almost -357.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4750 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.64% year-to-date, but still down -14.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 24.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.12% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares, and 9.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.65%. Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is held by 111 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 9.29 million shares worth $4.29 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.43% or 4.36 million shares worth $2.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.15 million shares worth $2.25 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $0.98 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.