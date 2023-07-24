Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.40M. ARQQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.67, offering almost -804.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.68% since then. We note from Arqit Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.31% year-to-date, but still down -6.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Arqit Quantum Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.81 percent over the past six months and at a -141.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Arqit Quantum Inc. to make $23.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.21% of Arqit Quantum Inc. shares, and 13.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.52%. Arqit Quantum Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.38% of the shares, which is about 9.93 million shares worth $13.9 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.60% or 3.5 million shares worth $4.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $4.72 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.