Future Outlook And Inpixon Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.41M. INPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.49, offering almost -8893.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1716 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.99% year-to-date, but still down -9.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -23.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inpixon to make $4.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.10%.

Inpixon earnings are expected to increase by 36.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Inpixon shares, and 3.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.16%. Inpixon stock is held by 21 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $61296.0.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP, with 0.09% or 36000.0 shares worth $15480.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 31900.0 shares worth $54230.0, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 25746.0 shares worth around $43768.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.