Future Outlook And Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around -$0.12 or -12.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00M. FRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.64, offering almost -459.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.78% since then. We note from Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 826.63K.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) trade information

Instantly FRTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.33% year-to-date, but still up 15.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) is 18.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRTX is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1345.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1345.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,618.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $104k and $92k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,871.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.70%.

FRTX Dividends

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 2.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.60%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.10% of the shares, which is about 65000.0 shares worth $97500.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.51% or 30300.0 shares worth $19998.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 27779.0 shares worth $41668.0, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 7100.0 shares worth around $12709.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.