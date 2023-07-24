FaZe Holdings Inc.’s (FAZE): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 4.14 million shares of the FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) have been traded, and its beta is -0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.02 or 5.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.08M. FAZE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.69, offering almost -5921.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.76% since then. We note from FaZe Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.11K.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Instantly FAZE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6400 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.92% year-to-date, but still down -2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) is -10.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.9 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.28% of FaZe Holdings Inc. shares, and 40.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.99%. FaZe Holdings Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Lewin Nick being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 22.65% of the shares, which is about 17.02 million shares worth $7.13 million.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., with 14.68% or 11.03 million shares worth $4.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $52085.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.