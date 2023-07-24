Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.77, and it changed around -$2.84 or -24.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $193.02M. EVLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.80, offering almost -650.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 94.41% since then. We note from Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 926.14K.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EVLO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.3 for the current quarter.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Instantly EVLO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -24.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.71 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.78% year-to-date, but still up 146.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is 192.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVLO is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -356.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -128.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Evelo Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.45 percent over the past six months and at a 44.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.40% in the next quarter.