EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.34, and it changed around $0.22 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. EH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.86, offering almost -14.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.85% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.24K.

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.55 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 102.10% year-to-date, but still down -10.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 28.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EH is forecast to be at a low of $150.54 and a high of $150.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -768.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -768.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 161.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EHang Holdings Limited to make $4.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 327.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.20%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 21.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 18.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.04%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 62 institutions, with Axim Planning & Wealth being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 3.14 million shares worth $54.25 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.22% or 1.32 million shares worth $22.77 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $8.1 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $7.96 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.