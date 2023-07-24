Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 8.91 million shares of the Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.55, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.33B. DAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.81, offering almost -2.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.98% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.33 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DAL as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.10 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.75% year-to-date, but still up 4.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 13.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAL is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Delta Air Lines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.60 percent over the past six months and at a 107.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Delta Air Lines Inc. to make $13.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.87 billion and $12.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.20%. Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 370.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 36.30% per year for the next five years.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.