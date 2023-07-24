Could AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) were traded, and its beta was 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.50M. LIDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.96, offering almost -1309.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.81% since then. We note from AEye Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

AEye Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LIDR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AEye Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2563 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.68% year-to-date, but still up 5.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 21.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Analyst projections state that LIDR is forecast to be at a low of $0.21 and a high of $0.21.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AEye Inc. to make $1.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $706k and $767k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 95.60%.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.50% of AEye Inc. shares, and 39.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.14%. AEye Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $4.43 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.19% or 7.41 million shares worth $2.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $1.57 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund held roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $1.73 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.