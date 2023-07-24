Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRBU) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.62, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $552.37M. CRBU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.19, offering almost -99.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.18% since then. We note from Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRBU as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.95 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.41% year-to-date, but still up 5.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is 58.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRBU is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -458.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -187.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Caribou Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.25 percent over the past six months and at a -3.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -47.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -10.60% per year for the next five years.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.83% of Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares, and 73.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.09%. Caribou Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with Pfm Health Sciences, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.17% of the shares, which is about 5.01 million shares worth $26.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.75% or 4.75 million shares worth $25.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $10.92 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $9.29 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.