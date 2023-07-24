BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. BRFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.41, offering almost -89.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from BRF S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.52 million.

BRF S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BRFS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BRF S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9150 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is -7.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRFS is forecast to be at a low of $1.44 and a high of $3.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

BRF S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.24 percent over the past six months and at a 350.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BRF S.A. to make $2.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of BRF S.A. shares, and 6.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.36%. BRF S.A. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.45% of the shares, which is about 15.65 million shares worth $28.41 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.90% or 9.75 million shares worth $17.7 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.67 million shares worth $15.73 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $12.43 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.