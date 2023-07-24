Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.10, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $386.19M. BLNK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.95, offering almost -341.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.79% since then. We note from Blink Charging Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Instantly BLNK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.86 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.39% year-to-date, but still down -4.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -1.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.61 day(s).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Blink Charging Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.33 percent over the past six months and at a -15.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.40%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.59% of Blink Charging Co. shares, and 30.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.21%. Blink Charging Co. stock is held by 265 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.34% of the shares, which is about 3.54 million shares worth $30.61 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.54% or 2.6 million shares worth $22.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $14.09 million, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $10.4 million, which represents about 4.87% of the total shares outstanding.