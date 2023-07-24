Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.83, and it changed around -$1.61 or -6.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. BHVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.64, offering almost -11.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.75% since then. We note from Biohaven Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.58 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.69% year-to-date, but still down -9.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.89 day(s).

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Biohaven Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.23 percent over the past six months and at a 62.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 07.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.61% of Biohaven Ltd. shares, and 94.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.99%. Biohaven Ltd. stock is held by 248 institutions, with Stifel Financial Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.24% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $76.77 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 7.71% or 5.26 million shares worth $71.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $46.71 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $31.15 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.