Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.20M. ASTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.91, offering almost -377.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.0% since then. We note from Astra Space Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Astra Space Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASTR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Astra Space Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.92% year-to-date, but still up 6.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 3.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTR is forecast to be at a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Astra Space Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.96 percent over the past six months and at a 30.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 206.30%, up from the previous year.