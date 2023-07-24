Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00M. ASTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.01, offering almost -22412.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Instantly ASTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0992 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.15% year-to-date, but still down -16.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) is -31.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 84.79% of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.21%. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $64639.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.10% or 49608.0 shares worth $18354.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 28587.0 shares worth $14039.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 22041.0 shares worth around $10824.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.