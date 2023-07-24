An Analysis Of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.03 or -13.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00M. SASI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.33, offering almost -565.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.0% since then. We note from Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.97K.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SASI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) trade information

Instantly SASI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 52.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.01% year-to-date, but still down -49.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) is -45.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SASI is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) estimates and forecasts

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.64 percent over the past six months and at a 49.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 131.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $440k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. to make $560k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $237k and $188k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 197.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.60%.

SASI Dividends

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 07.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. shares, and 14.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.07%. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.01% or 0.11 million shares worth $47650.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $43421.0, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59128.0 shares worth around $35181.0, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.