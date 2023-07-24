America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 3.22 million shares of the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.81, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.46B. AMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.07, offering almost -10.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.29% since then. We note from America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AMX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $AMLX for the current quarter.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) trade information

Instantly AMX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.36 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.34% year-to-date, but still down -2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is -3.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $399.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMX is forecast to be at a low of $335.34 and a high of $520.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2398.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1511.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) estimates and forecasts

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.43 percent over the past six months and at a 20.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to increase by 19.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.07% per year for the next five years.

AMX Dividends

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.71. It is important to note, however, that the 3.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 5.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.84%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 377 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.56% of the shares, which is about 49.35 million shares worth $1.04 billion.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.84% or 26.37 million shares worth $555.06 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 19.97 million shares worth $420.42 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 8.66 million shares worth around $182.34 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.