AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 57.82 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.40, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.25B. AMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.89, offering almost -283.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.32% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.52 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.54 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.11% year-to-date, but still up 1.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is -2.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 148.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.27, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -93.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMC is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 88.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.29 percent over the past six months and at a 60.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to make $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.17 billion and $961.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 25.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.82%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 384 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.83% of the shares, which is about 51.02 million shares worth $255.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.98% or 20.66 million shares worth $103.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 16.17 million shares worth $65.81 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.7 million shares worth around $55.75 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.