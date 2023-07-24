9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.02 or -13.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20M. NMTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.56, offering almost -4946.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -7.69% since then. We note from 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 399.67K.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NMTR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Instantly NMTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2250 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.68% year-to-date, but still down -79.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is -80.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMTR is forecast to be at a low of $0.75 and a high of $0.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -476.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -476.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.20%.

NMTR Dividends

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, and 16.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.71%. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.63% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 4.50% or 0.65 million shares worth $84629.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $58023.0, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $20985.0, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.