Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares stood at 221.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decrease of -6.67% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MULN share’s 52-week high remains $27.75, putting it -19721.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $89.89M, with an average of 404.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 207.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

After registering a -6.67% downside in the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1685 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.60%, and -29.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.04%. Short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) saw shorts transact 35.52 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $575.00, implying an increase of 99.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $575.00 and $575.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MULN has been trading -410614.29% off suggested target high and -410614.29% from its likely low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 152.00% before jumping 91.10% in the following quarter.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mullen Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.95 million shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $9.68 million.