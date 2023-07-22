WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares stood at 9.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The WE share’s 52-week high remains $5.93, putting it -2096.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $602.79M, with an average of 15.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for WeWork Inc. (WE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside in the last session, WeWork Inc. (WE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3024 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.74%, and 26.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.32%. Short interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw shorts transact 48.63 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.13, implying an increase of 76.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.20 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WE has been trading -1011.11% off suggested target high and 25.93% from its likely low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 84.20% this quarter before jumping 86.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $850.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $864.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $815 million and $864.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.30% before dropping -0.10% in the following quarter.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WeWork Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

WeWork Inc. insiders hold 12.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.34% of the shares at 101.62% float percentage. In total, 89.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Global Advisers Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 324.35 million shares (or 15.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $463.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Softbank Group Corporation with 324.35 million shares, or about 15.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $252.12 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WeWork Inc. (WE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 11.02 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.47 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 12.11 million.