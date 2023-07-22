Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Is 22.19% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares stood at 13.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.83, to imply a decrease of -1.79% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The SPCE share’s 52-week high remains $8.56, putting it -123.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.98. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 18.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SPCE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

After registering a -1.79% downside in the last session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.05 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.79%, and -32.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.06%. Short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw shorts transact 60.11 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.47, implying an increase of 14.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPCE has been trading -108.88% off suggested target high and 21.67% from its likely low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares are -21.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.94% against 8.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.60% this quarter before jumping 14.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 400.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $357k and $767k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 653.50% before jumping 383.70% in the following quarter.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. insiders hold 18.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.84% of the shares at 47.40% float percentage. In total, 38.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.32 million shares (or 7.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 20.29 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $77.7 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF holds roughly 11.52 million shares. This is just over 4.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.5 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 24.89 million.