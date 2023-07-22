This Is A Time To Build A Position In agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares stood at 2.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.34, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The AGL share’s 52-week high remains $29.44, putting it -60.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.00. The company has a valuation of $7.52B, with an average of 2.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for agilon health inc. (AGL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside in the last session, agilon health inc. (AGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.58 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.82%, and 7.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.63%. Short interest in agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw shorts transact 37.82 million shares and set a 11.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.69, implying an increase of 38.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $41.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGL has been trading -123.56% off suggested target high and 1.85% from its likely low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing agilon health inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. agilon health inc. (AGL) shares are -7.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.54% against 5.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $670.13 million and $694.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.70% before jumping 58.70% in the following quarter.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. agilon health inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

agilon health inc. insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.14% of the shares at 107.30% float percentage. In total, 106.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 194.61 million shares (or 46.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.62 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 54.66 million shares, or about 13.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.3 billion.

We also have New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the agilon health inc. (AGL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, New Economy Fund (The) holds roughly 14.5 million shares. This is just over 3.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $344.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.27 million, or 3.44% of the shares, all valued at about 310.42 million.