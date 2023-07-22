Should Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Rally After -5640.0% Drop From High?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s traded shares stood at 17.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.05, to imply a decrease of -0.66% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TIVC share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -5640.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $2.93M, with an average of 24.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0478 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.91%, and -54.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.97%. Short interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw shorts transact 1.36 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tivic Health Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) shares are -93.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.27% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 74.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $630k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $780k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $528k and $477k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.30% before jumping 63.50% in the following quarter.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tivic Health Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Tivic Health Systems Inc. insiders hold 10.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.32% of the shares at 8.15% float percentage. In total, 7.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 0.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27000.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Warberg Asset Management LLC with 0.54 million shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $24372.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds roughly 2667.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $120.0