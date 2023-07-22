Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) Has Advanced 82.11% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $33.00?

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.08, to imply an increase of 0.07% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The IOT share’s 52-week high remains $30.91, putting it -14.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.42. The company has a valuation of $14.71B, with an average of 2.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Samsara Inc. (IOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

After registering a 0.07% upside in the last session, Samsara Inc. (IOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.79 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.48%, and -0.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 117.86%. Short interest in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) saw shorts transact 13.18 million shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.83, implying an increase of 2.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IOT has been trading -21.86% off suggested target high and 26.14% from its likely low.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Samsara Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Samsara Inc. (IOT) shares are 120.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.62% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $207.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $220.38 million.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Samsara Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Samsara Inc. insiders hold 4.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.54% of the shares at 80.41% float percentage. In total, 76.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 33.43 million shares (or 19.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $659.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 19.15 million shares, or about 11.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $377.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Samsara Inc. (IOT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.88 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 30.14 million.