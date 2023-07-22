Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares stood at 11.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 7.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.11, to imply a decrease of -7.46% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The PGY share’s 52-week high remains $34.50, putting it -1535.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $1.66B, with an average of 9.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PGY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

After registering a -7.46% downside in the last session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.39 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -7.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.11%, and 75.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.16%. Short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) saw shorts transact 2.42 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.92, implying a decrease of -9.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.10 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PGY has been trading -42.18% off suggested target high and 47.87% from its likely low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pagaya Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are 129.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 114.29% against 18.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $188.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $205.96 million.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 26.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.67% of the shares at 69.83% float percentage. In total, 51.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 98.11 million shares (or 18.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 43.63 million shares, or about 8.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $44.5 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.68 million.