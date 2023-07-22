Now Is The Time To Build A Position In UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s traded shares stood at 3.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply an increase of 31.00% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The UTME share’s 52-week high remains $3.40, putting it -486.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $4.78M, with an average of 4.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

After registering a 31.00% upside in the last session, UTime Limited (UTME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4800 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 31.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -76.46%, and -75.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.13%. Short interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) saw shorts transact 14130.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

UTime Limited (UTME) estimates and forecasts

UTME Dividends

UTime Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UTime Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

UTime Limited insiders hold 54.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.93% of the shares at 2.05% float percentage. In total, 0.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 37760.0 shares (or 0.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30774.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 26233.0 shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $21379.0.