NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Has Advanced -48.06% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $143.22?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 32.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.58, to imply an increase of 2.52% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $22.74, putting it -114.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.00. The company has a valuation of $18.23B, with an average of 51.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 54.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

After registering a 2.52% upside in the last session, NIO Inc. (NIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.10 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.38%, and 16.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.51%. Short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw shorts transact 116.36 million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.63, implying an increase of 86.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.84 and $143.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NIO has been trading -1253.69% off suggested target high and -333.27% from its likely low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are -1.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.40% against 6.60%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NIO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.91% of the shares at 35.91% float percentage. In total, 35.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 120.13 million shares (or 7.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 61.96 million shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $651.19 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIO Inc. (NIO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 38.61 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $493.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.71 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 201.66 million.