Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 28.41% Year-To-Date

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $357.78, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$1.07 in intraday trading. The MCO share’s 52-week high remains $361.39, putting it -1.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $230.16. The company has a valuation of $65.16B, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 757.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Moody’s Corporation (MCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MCO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 361.39 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.31%, and 5.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.41%. Short interest in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) saw shorts transact 1.68 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $347.45, implying a decrease of -2.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $265.00 and $400.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCO has been trading -11.8% off suggested target high and 25.93% from its likely low.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Moody’s Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Moody’s Corporation (MCO) shares are 14.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.05% against 1.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 0.90% this quarter before jumping 25.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.47 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.38 billion and $1.27 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.10% before jumping 15.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -34.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.04% annually.

MCO Dividends

Moody’s Corporation has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Moody’s Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)’s Major holders

Moody’s Corporation insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.48% of the shares at 95.70% float percentage. In total, 95.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.67 million shares (or 13.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.55 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 13.86 million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.24 billion.

We also have Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Moody’s Corporation (MCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund holds roughly 5.22 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.69 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.73 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 1.32 billion.