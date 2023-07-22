Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -98.63% YTD

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s traded shares stood at 13.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.09, to imply a decrease of -7.25% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MCOM share’s 52-week high remains $119.50, putting it -132677.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $6.95M, with an average of 14.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MCOM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

After registering a -7.25% downside in the last session, Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1158 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -7.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.36%, and -43.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.63%. Short interest in Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) saw shorts transact 2.67 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 99.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCOM has been trading -14344.44% off suggested target high and -14344.44% from its likely low.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.3 million.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micromobility.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Micromobility.com Inc. insiders hold 9.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.41% of the shares at 1.56% float percentage. In total, 1.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 46171.0 shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 42827.0 shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.16 million.