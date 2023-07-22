Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Shares Fall By 1.41 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s traded shares stood at 2.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.05, to imply a decrease of -0.17% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PHG share’s 52-week high remains $23.19, putting it -0.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.25. The company has a valuation of $21.19B, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), translating to a mean rating of 3.70. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give PHG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) trade information

After registering a -0.17% downside in the last session, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.30 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.41%, and 13.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.64%. Short interest in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) saw shorts transact 2.11 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.73, implying a decrease of -11.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.44 and $33.57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHG has been trading -45.64% off suggested target high and 46.03% from its likely low.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Koninklijke Philips N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares are 49.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.97% against 18.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -375.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.37% annually.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.91, with the share yield ticking at 3.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

Koninklijke Philips N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.24% of the shares at 9.24% float percentage. In total, 9.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.98 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fiduciary Management, Inc. with 8.69 million shares, or about 0.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $200.27 million.

We also have SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd and FMI Large Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd holds roughly 3.03 million shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 50.71 million.