It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) At $8.41.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.41, to imply an increase of 3.57% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The WTTR share’s 52-week high remains $9.84, putting it -17.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.51. The company has a valuation of $1.03B, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 978.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WTTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

After registering a 3.57% upside in the last session, Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.47 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.06%, and 5.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.98%. Short interest in Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw shorts transact 2.88 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.63, implying an increase of 27.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTTR has been trading -78.36% off suggested target high and -1.07% from its likely low.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

WTTR Dividends

Select Water Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Select Water Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Select Water Solutions Inc. insiders hold 13.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.35% of the shares at 79.27% float percentage. In total, 68.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.8 million shares (or 11.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.94 million shares, or about 6.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $48.31 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF holds roughly 3.5 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.98 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 18.33 million.