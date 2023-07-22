Is Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares stood at 7.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.57, to imply a decrease of -1.15% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The RBLX share’s 52-week high remains $53.88, putting it -32.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.32. The company has a valuation of $25.52B, with an average of 10.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Roblox Corporation (RBLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give RBLX a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

After registering a -1.15% downside in the last session, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.25 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.65%, and 5.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.55%. Short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw shorts transact 18.37 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.82, implying an increase of 2.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBLX has been trading -47.89% off suggested target high and 50.7% from its likely low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roblox Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are 21.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.42% against 1.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 6.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $784.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $834.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $639.9 million and $701.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.60% before jumping 18.90% in the following quarter.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roblox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders hold 4.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.66% of the shares at 78.01% float percentage. In total, 74.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altos Ventures Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 70.89 million shares (or 12.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 36.74 million shares, or about 6.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.65 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.0 million shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $284.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.67 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 218.17 million.