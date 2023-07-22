Is Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Poised For Further Gains At A 44.81% Distance From The Low?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s traded shares stood at 5.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $96.60, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The CEG share’s 52-week high remains $97.89, putting it -1.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.31. The company has a valuation of $31.43B, with an average of 1.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CEG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 98.15 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.68%, and 6.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.05%. Short interest in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) saw shorts transact 7.42 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $100.64, implying an increase of 4.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEG has been trading -24.22% off suggested target high and 6.83% from its likely low.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Constellation Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares are 19.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 944.90% against -13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 350.00% this quarter before jumping 338.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.55 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.68 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.46 billion and $6.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.80% before jumping 10.40% in the following quarter.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Constellation Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.13, with the share yield ticking at 1.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Constellation Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.74% of the shares at 84.88% float percentage. In total, 84.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 38.5 million shares (or 11.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.72 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 28.1 million shares, or about 8.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.71 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 14.19 million shares. This is just over 4.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.37 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.92 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 958.62 million.