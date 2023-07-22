Is Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Expensive At $174.42? Check These Facts.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares stood at 4.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $174.42, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$1.22 in intraday trading. The TEAM share’s 52-week high remains $300.29, putting it -72.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $113.86. The company has a valuation of $44.57B, with an average of 1.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 195.99 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.54%, and 3.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.55%. Short interest in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw shorts transact 5.21 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $185.86, implying an increase of 6.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $130.00 and $420.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEAM has been trading -140.8% off suggested target high and 25.47% from its likely low.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlassian Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) shares are 17.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.96% against 18.50%.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlassian Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.79% of the shares at 93.14% float percentage. In total, 92.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.9 million shares (or 9.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.42 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 11.74 million shares, or about 7.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.05 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.51 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $785.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.5 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 784.04 million.