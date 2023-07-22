Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Gain Of 54.64% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 65.62% – What Should You Do Now?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares stood at 75.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.40, to imply an increase of 30.43% or $1.96 in intraday trading. The GFAI share’s 52-week high remains $36.90, putting it -339.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.81. The company has a valuation of $56.95M, with an average of 15.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GFAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

After registering a 30.43% upside in the last session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.90 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 30.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 83.81%, and 49.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.62%. Short interest in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFAI has been trading -66.67% off suggested target high and -66.67% from its likely low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guardforce AI Co. Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co. Limited insiders hold 26.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.27% of the shares at 0.37% float percentage. In total, 0.27% institutions holds shares in the company.