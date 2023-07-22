Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $208.00.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s traded shares stood at 5.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $110.49, to imply a decrease of -1.42% or -$1.59 in intraday trading. The GPN share’s 52-week high remains $136.88, putting it -23.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $92.27. The company has a valuation of $29.04B, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Global Payments Inc. (GPN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GPN a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.59.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) trade information

After registering a -1.42% downside in the last session, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 114.68 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -1.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.31%, and 10.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.25%. Short interest in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw shorts transact 4.21 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $137.00, implying an increase of 19.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $89.00 and $208.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPN has been trading -88.25% off suggested target high and 19.45% from its likely low.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Global Payments Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Global Payments Inc. (GPN) shares are 1.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.27% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.70% this quarter before jumping 8.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $2.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.06 billion and $2.06 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.40% before jumping 8.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -27.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -87.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.57% annually.

GPN Dividends

Global Payments Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global Payments Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s Major holders

Global Payments Inc. insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.22% of the shares at 90.23% float percentage. In total, 89.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.45 million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.81 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.83 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.08 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Global Payments Inc. (GPN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.85 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $867.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.97 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 659.73 million.