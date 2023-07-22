FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) Spiked 6.10% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.39, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The FINV share’s 52-week high remains $5.92, putting it -9.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $1.49B, with an average of 1.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 763.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for FinVolution Group (FINV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FINV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

After registering a 0.94% upside in the last session, FinVolution Group (FINV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.44 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.10%, and 18.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.67%. Short interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.61, implying an increase of 87.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.90 and $46.27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FINV has been trading -758.44% off suggested target high and -510.39% from its likely low.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -7.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.78% annually.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FinVolution Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0.21, with the share yield ticking at 3.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

FinVolution Group insiders hold 21.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.25% of the shares at 62.81% float percentage. In total, 49.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.49 million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with 11.15 million shares, or about 6.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $51.29 million.

We also have Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FinVolution Group (FINV) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 4.4 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 11.96 million.