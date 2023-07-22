Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.22. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.53, putting it -25.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 3.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3000 this Friday, 07/21/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.61%, and -2.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.09%. Short interest in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) saw shorts transact 38.51 million shares and set a 9.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.27, implying an increase of 46.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $4.55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNN has been trading -272.95% off suggested target high and -2.46% from its likely low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denison Mines Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares are -3.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -250.00% against 8.90%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Denison Mines Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.58% of the shares at 35.78% float percentage. In total, 35.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.34 million shares (or 4.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 37.55 million shares, or about 4.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $40.93 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 37.96 million shares. This is just over 4.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.15 million, or 4.21% of the shares, all valued at about 40.42 million.