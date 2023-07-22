Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)â€™s -3.43-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.48 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $16.32, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The CRDO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $19.46, putting it -19.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.20. The company has a valuation of $2.47B, with an average of 1.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRDO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

After registering a 3.55% upside in the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.31 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.43%, and -8.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.61%. Short interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) saw shorts transact 6.73 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.22, implying an increase of 10.43% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $25.19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRDO has been trading -54.35% off suggested target high and 14.22% from its likely low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares are 12.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.00% against 18.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.31 million.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)â€™s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders hold 28.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.71% of the shares at 73.96% float percentage. In total, 52.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.46 million shares (or 8.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.14 million shares, or about 7.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $104.96 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 8.19 million shares. This is just over 5.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.3 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 43.88 million.