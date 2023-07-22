Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Dropped -49.27% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares stood at 40.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply a decrease of -3.14% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GOEV share’s 52-week high remains $4.39, putting it -585.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $287.06M, with an average of 70.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Canoo Inc. (GOEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Canoo Inc.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

After registering a -3.14% downside in the last session, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8477 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.84%, and 21.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.62%. Short interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw shorts transact 47.42 million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.63, implying an increase of 82.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOEV has been trading -1462.5% off suggested target high and -56.25% from its likely low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canoo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares are -49.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.26% against 11.90%.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canoo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.