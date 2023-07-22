Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) -342.68% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply an increase of 3.29% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ARBK share’s 52-week high remains $6.95, putting it -342.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $72.16M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 347.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ARBK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

After registering a 3.29% upside in the last session, Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2700 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 3.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.97%, and 10.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.37%. Short interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) saw shorts transact 0.66 million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.88, implying an increase of 16.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $3.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARBK has been trading -138.85% off suggested target high and 36.31% from its likely low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Argo Blockchain plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) shares are -8.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.98% against 1.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $12.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.27 million.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Argo Blockchain plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Argo Blockchain plc insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.67% of the shares at 0.67% float percentage. In total, 0.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Water Island Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with 0.19 million shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

We also have Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds roughly 93001.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2693.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 4228.0.