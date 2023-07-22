After Jumping 2.96% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS)?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)’s traded shares stood at 3.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.36, to imply an increase of 0.86% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The PAAS share’s 52-week high remains $21.51, putting it -31.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.40. The company has a valuation of $5.91B, with an average of 3.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.86% upside in the last session, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.89 this Friday, 07/21/23, jumping 0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.96%, and 13.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.12%. Short interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) saw shorts transact 20.51 million shares and set a 5.91 days time to cover.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pan American Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares are -12.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 400.00% against 21.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 400.00% this quarter before jumping 1,400.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $630.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $690.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $340.47 million and $367.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 85.10% before jumping 87.60% in the following quarter.

Pan American Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pan American Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.62% of the shares at 40.64% float percentage. In total, 40.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.83 million shares (or 6.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $451.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.49 million shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $136.39 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 12.34 million shares. This is just over 3.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $224.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.39 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 170.98 million.