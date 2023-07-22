After A Decline Of -15.89% From The High, Can The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Recover Quickly?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s traded shares stood at 2.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.52, to imply a decrease of -1.80% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The MAC share’s 52-week high remains $14.51, putting it -15.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.38. The company has a valuation of $2.74B, with an average of 3.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for The Macerich Company (MAC), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give MAC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Bank of America Corporation.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

After registering a -1.80% downside in the last session, The Macerich Company (MAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.90 this Friday, 07/21/23, dropping -1.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.46%, and 14.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.19%. Short interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) saw shorts transact 19.29 million shares and set a 4.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.42, implying a decrease of -9.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAC has been trading -43.77% off suggested target high and 36.1% from its likely low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Macerich Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Macerich Company (MAC) shares are 3.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.16% against 1.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -559.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.21% annually.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Macerich Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 5.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

The Macerich Company insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.05% of the shares at 84.63% float percentage. In total, 84.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 33.3 million shares (or 15.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.91 million shares, or about 14.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $327.64 million.

We also have Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Macerich Company (MAC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund holds roughly 18.79 million shares. This is just over 8.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $224.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.58 million, or 4.45% of the shares, all valued at about 131.62 million.