Why Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.92, to imply a decrease of -2.80% or -$0.66 in intraday trading. The SIX share’s 52-week high remains $31.29, putting it -36.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.83. The company has a valuation of $2.03B, with an average of 1.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SIX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

After registering a -2.80% downside in the latest session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.66 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -2.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.60%, and -17.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.42%. Short interest in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) saw shorts transact 5.24 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.17, implying an increase of 26.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIX has been trading -65.79% off suggested target high and 4.01% from its likely low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares are -10.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.92% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.60% this quarter before jumping 28.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $472.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $574.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $435.42 million and $549.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.60% before jumping 4.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -14.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.07% annually.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.72% of the shares at 100.65% float percentage. In total, 99.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by H Partners Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.4 million shares (or 13.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.01 million shares, or about 12.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $229.73 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.64 million shares. This is just over 6.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $129.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 55.66 million.